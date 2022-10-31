Wife drags husband to court for alleged eviction from matrimonial home

A businesswoman, Ote Agbo, on Friday dragged her husband, Peter Ogah, before a Customary Court in Nyanya, Abuja for allegedly throwing her out of the house.

Agbo, who resides in Karu, Abuja, made the allegation in a divorce petition she filed against her husband.

She said: “Two years ago, I found out that my husband was having extramarital affairs, when I confronted him about the matter, it led to serious crisis between us.

“He even chased me out of the house with our only child.”

She told the court that sometime last year on Easter day, however, she went back to her matrimonial home because Ogah and his family members had been calling and begging her to return.

“So on Easter day, I went back, the moment my husband saw me, he asked why I came back, and he threw me out the second time and I fled,” she claimed.

Agbo, therefore, begged the court to dissolve the marriage, grant her custody of the only child of the marriage, and order her husband to pay all the bills accrued in the child’s upbringing.

The respondent, who was present in court, however, denied the allegations.

The presiding judge, Labaran Gusau, adjourned the matter until November 16, 2022 for further hearing.