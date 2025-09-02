Wife divorces husband over jealous attitude

One Bashirat Qodri on Tuesday applied to divorce her husband, Solihu Musa at the Area Court, Centre-igboro, Ilorin, Kwara State over his jealous attitude.

She urged the court to dissolve the Islamic marriage and wants custody and maintenance of the only child in the marriage.

“My husband asked me to leave his house before the first week of September and I packed out.

“The place I wanted to rent had a condition that I must be married, so I pleaded with the care taker to present himself as my husband.

“My husband started asking about me in the neighbourhood and when he discovered my apartment, he started harassing me that I am fornicating around,” she said.

The husband told the court that he prefers divorce, saying that his wife packed to another man’s house with her three daughters.

He said that the wife had two daughters for her ex husband and one daughter for him, adding that she does not take care of them and not capable of doing so.

The presiding Judge, Idris Etsu while delivering ruling said that since the two parties are no longer interested in the marriage, there was no need to force them together.

Etsu therefore, dissolved the Islamic marriage, granted the mother custody of the child and told her to observe three months iddah period before she could remarry.

The Judge ordered the father to pay N10,000 monthly for maintenance fee, be responsible for her school fees and medical expenses when the need arise.

He also said that the father should be given unrestricted access to his child but at reasonable time.

