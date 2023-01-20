Wife asks court to dissolve marriage, as husband forces  ‘marathon fast’ during pregnancy 

A mother of two, Aishat Zakaria, has prayed a Mapo Grade ‘A’ Customary Court in Ibadan, to dissolve her marriage with husband, Taofeek, on grounds that he maltreats her.

The petitioner, in her application for divorce, called her husband a wicked man who forced her to observe ‘marathan fast’ during pregnancy.

Zakaria, a building materials dealer, told the court that Taofeek patronises different occult houses and Marabous.

”My Lord Zakaria accused of being responsible for his retrogressive condition.

”He beats me and inflicts cuts on my body,” she alleged.

Delivering the President of the Court, S.M. Akintayo granted the petitioner’s request for dissolution.

She held that the petitioner’s application had merit since the marriage was valid via a customary process, based on the evidence tendered by the petitioner.

Akintayo awarded custody of the two children Zakaria and asked Taofeek to take full responsibility of the children’s feeding, schooling and other welfare.

She granted the order restraining the respondent from harassing, intimidating, molesting and interfering in the private life of the petitioner henceforth.