Wife arrested for setting husband’s married mistress ablaze, killing her + Photos

A 32-year-old housewife and a mother of three, Kehinde Abdul Wasiu, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for pouring petrol on her husband’s mistress, 23-year-old Tosin Olugbade, and subsequently setting her ablaze.

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Friday in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Onipanu Divisional Police Headquarters in Ota by the husband of the deceased, Fatai Olugbade, on November 22, 2021.

Olugbade said that sometime in August 2021, he accused his wife of having extramarital affair with one Ismail Wasiu, and to his surprise, Tosin packed out of his house and moved to the house of her concubine.

He stated further that on November 14, 2021, he learnt that the wife of Wasiu had an argument with his wife, and the housewife poured petrol on her and set her ablaze.

The deceased was rushed to the hospital by her family members but later gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, arrested Wasiu, who was accused of having told Tosin to take to flight.

The case was then transferred to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

The CSP Femi Olabode-led Homicide team embarked on technical and intelligence based investigation, which led to the apprehension of Tosin in Saki area of Oyo State.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime, but claimed that she didn’t know what came over her on that fateful day.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and her husband initially lied to the family of the deceased that it was cooking gas that exploded and burnt the deceased.

But when the lie was exposed, the husband quickly asked the wife to take to flight.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the speedy conclusion of the investigation into the case with a view to charging the case to court as soon as possible.