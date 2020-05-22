The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a housewife, who allegedly killed her husband, Uzougbo Iwebunor, on May 15 in Issele-Uku, Aniocha North LGA of Delta State.

The spokesman of the Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, told News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Asaba that the suspect was in police custody.

Onovwakpoyeya said: “I can confirm that we have the woman in custody over the death of her husband.

“However, we don’t know what actually happened that caused the death of the husband.

“The police have commenced investigation into the matter with a view to unraveling the circumstances surrounding the case.”

A brother to the deceased, Henry Iwebunor, who spoke to newsmen, alleged that his brother was stabbed to death by the wife while asleep.

Iwebunor said: “On the fateful day, my brother had gone to bed with his wife.

“However, I was surprised to get a call that my brother has died in the night.

“When I asked his wife what went wrong, she told me that my brother suddenly woke up at midnight and hit his head on the edge of their iron bed and slumped.

“However, there is evidence that my brother was stabbed to death because there is stab wound between his shoulders and the left side of his neck.

“Before this incident, the wife has been at loggerhead with my brother over his refusal to write his will.

“She has been forcing my brother to write his will, a development that had caused so much quarrel in the family.”

