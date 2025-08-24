Widow using fake pregnancy to traffic cocaine arrested + Video, photos

A 50-year-old widow and fashion designer, Ifeoma Henrietta Ezewuike, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over attempt to traffic 1.3 kilograms of cocaine, using fake pregnancy as a façade to escape scrutiny and detection.

According to the NDLEA, the widow is a mother of one and proprietress of Golden Star Creation, a fashion outfit at Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos State.

Ezewuike was arrested at a bus terminal in Jibowu, Yaba area of the state on August 22, 2025 while attempting to move the cocaine consignment to customers in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

A follow up operation at her house at Ago Palace Way area led to the recovery of 200 grams of cutting agent used in the production of a strain of cocaine.

In her statement, Ezewuike claimed she inherited the criminal trade from her husband who died two years ago, while she has been in the fashion business for 20 years.

ALSO READ:

Post Views: 30