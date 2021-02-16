A widow, Loveth Uloko, on Tuesday prayed the National Human Rights Commission panel to order the police to pay her N500 million as compensation for the death of her husband, Abraham Uloko, in the hands of SARS.

The NHRC independent panel is investigating alleged violations of rights by the disbanded SARS and other police units.

Uloko stated this, on Tuesday, at the hearing of the petition she filed before the panel, with the number 2020/IIP-SARS/ABJ/96, alleging the extra-judicial killing of her husband, torture and inhuman and degrading treatment.

Also joined in the petition are Sgt Farouk; the Divisional Police Officer, B-Division, Abacha Road, Mararaba, Nasarawa State; Michael Agbo of the defunct SARS, Abattoir, Abuja.

Others are SP Jackson Olimah (SARS); the officer in charge of SARS, Abattoir, Abuja; FCT Commissioner of Police and the Inspector-General of Police.

“On Aug.14, 2018, my late husband came back home injured in the company of my brother.

“He told me that while in transit at Ruga, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, a blue coloured Toyota Corolla blocked him and he hit a car behind him.

“He said the people in the Toyota car came out of their vehicle and pulled his car key from the ignition.

“Seeing this, he said he got out of the car and ran but the people started shouting ‘barawo’ and a mob caught up with him, beat him and apprehended him.”

“Someone rescued my husband and took him to the Abacha Road police station, where Sgt Farouk took over the case and released him to go home or take care of himself,” she said.

The petitioner said the following day, her husband went to the Garki General Hospital for treatment.

While there, she said Sgt Farouk and Jackson Olimah visited their house and asked where her husband was.

“I told them he was not home. The policemen remained in my house until my husband got home.

“I followed them to the Abacha Road police station. On getting there, we met Agbo at the station.

“He called someone at the police station and told him or her that he had my husband in custody.

“They told my husband that he owed a complainant N13million.

” My husband said he had never seen such money before,” she told the panel.

She said on Aug.16, 2018, Farouk called her to bring food for her husband and she did.

“My late husband was hale and hearty when I took the food to him and left.

“Later, Jackson called me and asked me to appear at the SARS office at Abattoir,” she said.

“I met my husband in a bad shape.

“He was taken to the Garki General Hospital and they lied that my husband was attacked by a mob.

“The doctor referred us to the Gwagwalada Teaching Hospital. On the way to Gwagwalada, my husband died,” she said.

She, therefore, prayed that apart from the compensation, the panel to order the police to make a public apology to the family in reputable newspapers and national television.

Uloko further sought a declaration that her husband’s death was not of natural causes.

The petitioner further prayed the panel to ensure that all those found culpable be duly prosecuted and dealt with accordingly as deterrence to other officers.

After listening to her testimony, the chairman of the panel, retired Justice Suleiman Galadima, adjourned the matter until March 15 for defence.