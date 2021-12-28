Subscribe
Life and Style

Widow of former Senate President Joseph Wayas dies 12 days after his death

Mrs Mary Abiola Wayas, the widow of late ex-Senate President, Joseph Wayas, has passed on.

Mary died in a UK hospital, 12 days after her husband’s death.

Their son, Joseph Wayas Jnr said while his father died in a hospital in the European country on November 30th, 2021, his mother died on 12th December 2021 after a brief illness.

Mrs Wayas who is survived by five children, grandchildren and a great-grandchild, was a trained secretary.

She worked in several prestigious firms in Russell Square, London; while supporting her husband, late Joseph Wayas who was then an overseas student in the UK.

