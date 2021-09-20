Widow gets house gift from Akwa Ibom governor’s wife

Wife of governor of Akwa Ibom, Mrs Martha Emmanuel, gave a two-bedroom furnished bungalow to a widow and mother of seven on Monday.

The house was built for the widow, Happiness Isaac from Utu Ikot at Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom and her children whose former abode was in a story state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mrs Isaac and her children got the house gift, courtesy Shelter of Hope Programme (FEYReP), a pet project of Mrs Emmanuel.

The governor’s wife said the gesture was part of activities making the 6th anniversary of FEYReP

“It has been six years of a rewarding experience, touching lives positively across every facet of the state,’’ she said.

She added that with 58 houses so far delivered to indigent families, and many other life-saving opportunities for individuals, God’s grace had been sufficient all the six years.

Mrs Emmanuel noted that the housing scheme was initiated to provide comfortable abodes for the poorest of the poor in the state.

She stressed that the shelters were not limited to widows or widowers, but indigent families that had been independently verified by a team of FEYReP officials.

She thanked her husband, Gov. Udom Emmanuel, whom she described as the Pillar of FEYReP, for supporting her vision.

The governor’s wife also used the event to inform rural women of the on-going interest free loans by the FEYReP’s Multipurpose Cooperative Society, saying they should take advantage of the scheme to be economically independent.

She charged Isaac not to lose hope as God had not forgotten her.

Mrs Emmanuel further donated undisclosed amount of money and wrappers to 50 other women in the local government area.

In her remarks, Joyce Lazarus, Akwa Ibom PDP women leader, thanked the governor’s wife for her magnanimity and love for the needy across the 31 local government areas of the state.

She affirmed that Mrs Emmanuel’s lofty programmes through FEYReP had touched many lives in the state.

Also speaking, Sen. Akon Enyakenyi (PDP-Eket Senatorial District) also supported the event with cash.

In an emotion-laden response, Mrs Isaac recalled her ordeal in the past, especially after losing her husband many years ago.

She thanked Mrs Emmanuel for rescuing her from the shackles of death and poverty and prayed God Almighty to bless and reward her.