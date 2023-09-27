Widen roads in major towns; flyover in Osogbo unnecessary, group tells Gov. Adeleke

The Osun Mastermind (TOM), an NGO on Wednesday in Osogbo advised Gov. Ademola Adeleke to reconstruct and widen roads in major towns in Osun rather than constructing flyovers in Osogbo.

Executive Director of TOM, Prof. Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, told a news conference that the flyovers planned for Osogbo would end up as waste of space and resources.

He said the widening of roads currently on-going in Ede, one of the major towns in the state and the birthplace of the governor “is a template that should be replicated in major towns’’.

He said plans by the state government to construct flyovers at Oke-Fia and Old Garage areas of Osogbo should be halted and the funds redirected to critical infrastructure that might save some resources.

“Major towns in Osun like Ikirun, Iwo, Ilesa, Ejigbo and Ila-Orangun are in dire need of wide major roads to reduce the risk to lives occasioned by dense traffic passing through those towns.

“The widening of roads currently going on in Ede is a template that should be replicated in the major towns mentioned as an alternative to erecting needless flyovers in Osogbo,’’ Oyedokun-Alli stressed.

He added that a simple widening of the road around a major motor garage in Osogbo would end traffic snarls around the area.

He also appealed for the installation of more traffic lights on major roads in Osogbo.

Oyedokun-Alli also charged the state government to distribute fuel subsidy removal palliatives to members of the public and end the secrecy in which the exercise is shrouded.

“The state government should be open with the distribution processes of fuel subsidy removal palliatives to gain public confidence,’’ he stressed