Dillian Whyte says he “laid out” Tyson Fury in a sparring session as a war of words intensifies between the British heavyweight rivals.

The Brixton man’s status as the WBC No 1 challenger is at stake against Oscar Rivas at The O2 on July 20, and victory could put Whyte on a collision course with Fury.

WBC champion Deontay Wilder is set to face Fury in a rematch, with Whyte hoping to secure a shot at the winner, and ‘The Body Snatcher’ has reluctantly given his account of a spar with his fellow Brit after being angered by recent comments.

“Tyson’s awkward, he’s long, he’s rangy, some days he may outbox you here and there, but I definitely laid him out before,” Whyte told Sky Sports News.

“I definitely put him on his bottom before. I don’t like talking about sparring, but seeing as he wants to come out and say, he’s put it on me in the gym and this, that, and whatever.

“Come on man, put what on who? You guys know me, you guys know what I’m like, what’s he going to put on me? I’m not scared of Tyson Fury.”

Whyte had previously welcomed the opportunity to fight Fury, with the WBC ‘Diamond’ title at stake, and remains keen to settle their feud after his summer showdown with Rivas.

“The facts are the facts, he called it on, when the ‘Can Man’ showed, he didn’t want it,” said Whyte.

“I’m the ‘Can Man’, whoever want it, can get it. If Tyson Fury want it, he can get it, but he don’t want it.”