Why Zazzau Emirate Council withheld N21m JNI’s railways compensation – Official

The Zazzau Emirate Council says it did not siphoned the N21 million Jama’atu Nasril Islam’s indemnity/compensation for the right of way for railway modernisation project, but kept the money pending the outcome of litigations over the property.

This was contained in a statement issued by Malam Mohammed Aminu, Wazirin Zazzau, on Tuesday in Zaria.

Aminu said there were four groups contesting the ownership of the compensation on the affected buildings at Jama’atu College, Kofar Kona, Zaria, Kaduna State.

He said the Emirate Council had to intervene by collecting the cheque and keeping it in its custody until after the Court would have made appropriate ruling on the matter.

Aminu added that the Emirate Council kept the cheque in its custody to further forestall any breach of law and order.

However, on April 26, Zaharadeen Ibrahim, the JNI Chairman, Zazzau Emirate Branch, alleged that the Emir of Zazzau had siphoned the N21 million compensation.

The letter of demand was titled: “Demand for cheques issued in favour of Jama’atu Nasril Islam, Lardin Zazzau, by the Federal Ministry of Transportation.”

In the letter, the JNI demanded for the return of cheques issued in favour of JNI Lardin Zazzau (Zazzau Province) by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

The letter said the cheques were issued as indemnity/compensation for the right of way for railway modernisation project at Kaduna to Zaria corridor of the Ibadan to Kano railway project.

The project affected Jama’atu College of Arabic (boys), which is one of the JNI’s schools.