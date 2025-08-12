Why youth engagement is Nigeria’s agricultural imperative, by Diana Tenebe

Nigeria stands at a critical juncture, faced with a demographic reality that is both its greatest asset and a significant challenge. With a population where almost 70% are under the age of 30, the nation’s future is undeniably in the hands of its youth.

Yet, the agricultural sector, the traditional backbone of the economy, is in a state of crisis, with an aging farming population and a notable disinterest from the younger generation. This disconnect poses a serious threat to our food security, economic stability, and long-term sustainable development. To navigate this, Nigeria must embark on a deliberate and multi-faceted mission to transform agriculture from a career of last resort into a dynamic, profitable, and respected profession for its youth.

The perception of farming as a life of drudgery, poverty, and limited opportunity is deeply ingrained in the minds of many young Nigerians. This is not without reason. The sector is often associated with backbreaking labor, outdated methods, and significant financial risk. The lack of access to land, credit, and modern technology creates a formidable barrier to entry, pushing aspiring young people towards often non-existent or poorly paid urban jobs. This exodus from rural areas exacerbates the issue, leaving an agricultural sector in need of fresh ideas and a renewed workforce.

To reverse this trend, we must begin by transforming the very image of agriculture. Education is the key. Integrating agriculture, food, and nutrition into the national curriculum from primary school upwards can fundamentally change how young people view the sector. By making it a compulsory subject in secondary schools, we can equip students with practical knowledge and foster an appreciation for the vast opportunities within the food system. School gardens and ‘Farm to School’ initiatives can provide hands-on experience, connecting young minds with the processes of food production and the rewards of a healthy community. By promoting farming as a business, not just a means of subsistence, we can highlight its potential for profitability and professionalism.

Crucially, young Nigerians need to see that success in agriculture is not just possible, but a reality. Showcasing successful young farmers and agripreneurs through media campaigns, documentaries, and digital platforms like Agribusiness TV can provide powerful role models. These stories of innovation, resilience, and financial success can inspire a new generation to reconsider their career paths. Peer-to-peer learning, where successful young farmers share their evidence-based success, is an effective way to demonstrate the viability of modern agricultural practices and encourage others to follow suit.

Beyond changing perceptions, we must address the tangible barriers to entry. Access to finance is paramount. Innovative funding models, including grants, subsidies, and venture capital funds specifically for young agricultural entrepreneurs, can ease the initial burden of starting an agribusiness. Policy reforms that simplify land acquisition and promote cooperative farming models are essential to ensure young people have access to the resources they need. Furthermore, providing training in technical, business, and financial literacy will empower them to develop robust business plans and attract investment.

Perhaps the most potent tool for attracting Nigeria’s tech-savvy youth is technology itself. Modern agriculture is a far cry from the old-school image of a farmer with a hoe. Digital technologies, from mobile apps that provide real-time market prices to blockchain for product traceability, can connect young farmers directly to markets and streamline their operations. The introduction of technologies like hydroponics, aquaponics, and automated farm machinery not only reduces drudgery but also offers attractive, quick-return opportunities. By promoting agri-tech startups and establishing ICT training centers for rural youth, we can position agriculture as a hub of innovation.

The government has a vital role to play in fostering an enabling environment. Initiatives like the National Young Farmers Scheme and partnerships such as the one between the Federal Government and Niger State to empower 100,000 youths are commendable steps. Continued public investment, alongside the involvement of youth in policy dialogue, will signal a genuine commitment to their future in the sector.

Engaging Nigeria’s youth in agriculture is not merely an option—it is a national imperative. By transforming perception, enhancing access to resources, and leveraging technology, we can unlock their immense potential, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for the entire nation. The time to act is now.

Diana Tenebe, Chief Operating Officer, Foodstuff Store

