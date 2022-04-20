Why you should not buy phones for your child who is not in university – Pastor David Ibiyeomie

Founder of Salvation Ministries in Port Harcourt, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has said that parents should not buy phones for their children who have not gone to the university.

He noted that parents should be active and intentional about raising their children’s spiritual development early.

The clergyman disclosed this on Facebook while reacting to a video involving students of Chrisland school in Lekki, which went viral on social media on Monday eliciting various reactions from Nigerians.

While many called for sanctions on the school’s management, many others have blamed poor parenting for the immoral act.

Recall the Lagos state government has shut down the school, warning against sharing the video online.

Lagos Police has since begun an investigation into the matter.

He said,

“Don’t buy phone for anyone who has not gone to university.

“It may sound very awkward.

“I know you are too civilised, but don’t do it.

“Don’t buy a phone, it is not civilisation, phones and tablets, many things pop up, they can use your own, let them use your own phones. Buy a landline to put it in your parlour.

“They may not like it but stand your ground.

“Candid Advice to Parents: Our children are going to become adults whether we want them to grow up or not.

“However, the years our children spend in our homes are critical.

“These are the formative years when they develop a perspective on the world.

“It is our duty as parents (most especially) to teach our children about God.

“We are in an influential position and what we do today will matter in our children’s lives tomorrow (our actions and our words). Deut 6:6-7.

“These commandments that I give you today are to be on your hearts.

“Impress them on your children.

“Talk about them when you sit at home and when you walk along the road.

“Be active and intentional about raising your child’s spiritual development early, as this is key to having a child grow more responsibly in making life’s decisions.”