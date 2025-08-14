Why women should be husbands’ co-drivers – FRSC

Women travelling with their husbands should be co-drivers instead of rubbing powder, looking at mirrors and adjusting headgears, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised.

The Costain Unit Commander in Lagos State, Chief Route Commander Victor Okelola, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

According to Okelola, women sitting in front, making observations, cautioning and advising their husbands while driving will minimise road accidents.

He said: “It has been observed that, most times, wives do not pay attention to the driving attitude of their husbands.

“They engage in making up and tying headgears in the car.

“Also, in this age of mobile phones, they tend to concentrate on their phones and not minding their surroundings.”

Also Read:

The Commander urged wives to be observant and caution their husbands when speeding and exhibiting other forms of reckless driving.

He said that driving above 100km per hour was dangerous.

Okelola appealed to motorists to abide by road traffic rules and regulations to ensure road safety.

He also appealed to them to ensure that their vehicles would be in good condition before embarking on a trip.

The official said that overloading, excessive speeding, and driving without licence remained traffic offences, among others.

He emphasised that 18 years was the minimum age requirement for driving and noted that 26 years was the minimum age requirement for driving for commercial purposes.

He added that the maximum age was 65 years.

Post Views: 11