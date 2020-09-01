When media personality, Betty Irabor, relived her experience with depression in her book in 2018, she was commended for her courage in writing about her experience with depression to enable others learn from her.

However, the media personality took to her Instagram page to recount some of the challenges she faced during her battle with depression.

According to Irabor, she was hounded till she was ashamed to go out because many thought she was on a death diet.

She wrote: “When I was battling depression & lost weight, many thought I was on a death diet & hounded me till I was ashamed to go out. A News Daily called me Anorexic. I got labelled ‘Snobbish’ cos I lost every ability to socialize….Hmm Things are never what they seem. Let’s be guided.

“My battle with depression lasted 8 years. I have been out of that dark hole for some 5 years now & I wrote a book on my experience. I am fantastic thanks to my family especially hubby, God & my therapists. There’s a lot of self-effort required on the journey to recovery.”