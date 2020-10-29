The Kwara State Government on Thursday apologised for the delay in the payment of October salaries to its civil servants, citing a change in the payment platform technology/software.

The Commissioner for Communication, Harriet Afolabi-Oshatimehin, made the apology in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday.

According to Afolabi-Oshatimehin, some other accompanying issues that stalled the payment of salaries were the non-deduction of statutory dues like labour union check-up dues.

She said: “The whole essence of the platform switch is to ensure more efficiency and integrity of the payroll in the overall interest of the state.”

Afolabi-Oshatimehin assured that efforts are already being made to address the issues.