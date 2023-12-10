Why we’ve not commenced probe of Adeleke’s 332 borehole projects, others – ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has offered reasons why it was yet to commence investigation into the alleged fraud involving the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, over 332 borehole projects and others.

The Osun State Resident Commissioner of the ICPC, Demola Bakare, revealed this on Saturday.

Bakare spoke during a media parley to commemorate the 2023 International Anti-Corruption Day on Saturday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

His response followed a question on why the anti-corruption agency was yet to take action on the petition by a coalition of civil society organisations in Osun State under the aegis of The Osun Masterminds.

In the petition submitted to the anti-graft agency on October 31, 2023 and signed by the coalition’s Executive Director, Prof. Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, and Comrade Ayo Ologun, the CSOs alleged fraudulent award of contracts and flagrant violation of Osun State Public Procurement Law, 2015.

Responding to the question, Bakare said: “The petition is receiving necessary attention.

Also Read:

“The petition has been forwarded to our headquarters in Abuja.

“Presently, we do not have a substantive chairman and there are certain things that every other person apart from the chairman cannot do.

“If we take any matter to court, I know that the defence lawyers can challenge us that the right person is not prosecuting that case.

“So, as soon as the new chairman comes, we will look at it and direct actions.”