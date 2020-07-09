The ongoing upgrade of the dual construction of Sagamu 132KV line by the Transmission Company of Nigeria has been halted due to persistent rainfall.

Ndidi Mbah, the General Manager, Public Affairs of TCN, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the TCN had embarked on a planned outage in the Ikorodu axis of Lagos State between July 2 and 7 to enable it carry out the project.

Residents of Odogunyan, Agbede, Mega Steel and ChikiChiki, Agodo, Industrial, Centex, Itaoluwo and Cantonment Communities had been plunged into darkness for over a week due to the development.

However, Mbah told NAN that the upgrade of the 132KV was necessary to improve power supply on the network.

She said: “Our team of engineers began the upgrade on July 2 and was supposed to have completed it by July 7, but could not due to heavy and persistent rainfall.

“So, we have rescheduled the completion of the upgrade to another time when the weather will be more safe and friendly.

“We are aware that those affected by the planned outage have been in darkness and the area will be reenergised today (Thursday) so that they can have power supply.

“We regret the inconveniences this may have caused the residents in the affected locations.”

Some landlords in Ikododu had complained about the failure of TCN to restore power supply to the locality after the July 7 deadline.

One of the landlords, Jide Coker, said: “We have been in blackout now for over six days.

“This is affecting business and commercial activities in Ikorodu and its environ.”

Meanwhile, the Ikeja Electric Plc, the electricity distribution company servicing the area, in a text message to the Community Development Associations assured the residents that power would be restored as soon as TCN re-energises the 132KV line.

