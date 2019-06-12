The Federal Government’s decision to celebrate Democracy Day on June 12 henceforth attests to the Buhari administration’s commitment to progressive ideals, especially as it relates to the political history of the country.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) gave the hint Tuesday when he received at the Presidential Villa Aristobulo Isturiz, the Vice President of Venezuela, who is leading the country’s delegation to Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebration.

Vice President Isturiz is among world leaders at the head of their countries’ delegation attending Nigeria’s 2019 Democracy Day activities in Abuja.

Explaining that the Buhari administration believes in resolving some of the issues around the annulled June 12 1993 presidential election, the Vice President added: “One of the principal issues, politically, was the recognition of that election in 1993 which was won by, now late, Chief MKO Abiola, an important progressive opposition leader. That is why we are celebrating June 12 as our new Democracy Day. So, we are really very happy that you are able to share with us a very special event – the celebration of our new democracy day.”

On deepening ties between Nigeria and Venezuela, Osinbajo said: “We believe that the collaboration between our countries in the economy, culture and science, amongst others, will be useful to our people. We need to do a lot as there are many areas for potential cooperation including in agriculture, oil and gas and mining.”

On his part, Isturiz spoke on the need for improved cooperation between both countries including under the auspices of the non-aligned movement, describing Nigeria as an important mobiliser on the African continent.

In the same vein, Prof. Osinbajo, in another similar meeting with the Vice Premier of North Korea, Ri Ryong Nam, said the potentials for an enhanced cooperation between both countries were enormous.

According to Osinbajo: “I agree that we can work out a more dynamic model of cooperation, especially in agriculture and technology.

“Food processing is one major area that we can look into.

“I hope we will be able to advance discussions on cooperation in the identified areas, and there are many other areas where we can deepen this cooperation.”

Nam congratulated Nigeria on the occasion of the country’s Democracy Day celebration.

He said DPRK acknowledged the efforts of the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari to improve the economy and ensure socio-economic stability.

According to Nam: “I am moved by the efforts made by your government to ensure social stability and unity.

“Your country has also achieved eye-catching successes, through reforms, in the economy, making Nigeria a leading economy in the region.”