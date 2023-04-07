Why we won’t allow FG to remove subsidy — Northern group

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria has expressed its opposition to the planned removal of subsidy by the Federal Government on Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol.

The President of the NYCN, Isah Abubakar, made the position of the Northern youths known in Kaduna on Thursday.

Abubakar expressed fear that the planned palliative in place of the subsidy would be looted by those in charge just as it happened during the COVID-19 era.

He said: “We cannot afford to have another round of hardship inflicted on the Nigerian people, especially the youth who are grappling with high unemployment rate and a lack of opportunities.

“There will be severe political consequences on those who are conspiring to throw Nigerians into avoidable crisis.

“They should remember how some powerful governors were humiliated in the recently concluded elections and understand that power now rests on the thumbs of Nigerians.

“Nigerians won’t forget.

“Therefore, we will resist any attempt to remove the fuel subsidy and call on other youth organisations across the country to join in the fight to protect the interests of the Nigerian people.”