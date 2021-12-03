Why we visited Orji Kalu — PDP National Secretary

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday appealed to the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, to return to the party.

The party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, made the appeal when he led a delegation of members of the PDP to visit Kalu in his Abuja residence.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the appeal is coming barely two weeks after the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, visited the former Governor of Abia State in Abuja.

Anyanwu, shortly after a one-hour closed door meeting with Kalu, said their meeting centred on what would be profitable to the country.

According to him: “We came to visit a friend, a leader in the South East and one of our own and to acquaint him with the developments in our party.

“And to let him know the reason why he should move over to our party.

“We had a good discussion and this is just the beginning.”

Anyanwu noted that the visit was part of efforts by the PDP to bring their members back and reposition the party.

He said: “We are talking about bringing people back to the party because the more the merrier.

“This is a place he started, so you have to leave where you are and go back to where you started.”

Kalu left the PDP for the APC in November 2016.

Though he has not openly declared interest in the 2023 presidential election, his presidential posters flooded major cities in the country recently.