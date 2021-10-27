Why we visited Bola Tinubu in his Lagos home — Afenifere

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has offered reasons for the visit of its leadership to a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The National Publicity Secretary of the group, Jare Ajayi, offered the explanation when he spoke with newsmen on Tuesday.

Ajayi spoke after the group’s meeting in the home of its Acting Leader of, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, in Sanya-Ogbo, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

He said the visit to Tinubu was “purely a humanitarian visit.”

He said: “The visit of our leaders to former Governor Bola Tinubu is purely on humanitarian ground.

“He is a Yoruba son.

“We do not forsake ourselves.

“Afenifere members are Omoluabis and humanists.

“What the leaders have done is the hallmark of thoroughbred Yoruba men and women.

“We may disagree on principles but we are not political enemies.

“Even if there is a disagreement on issues, it does not mean that we should not relate.”

A communique issued after the meeting read in part: “Afenifere noted with serious concern the unprecedented security problems accentuated by the influx of people even from outside Nigeria.

“Some of them are disguising as motorcycle riders. We call on the government and security agencies to put a halt to the unbridled influx of people with questionable intention.

“Afenifere observes that terrorism and related vices including kidnapping are now so worrisome that in some cases, our people in places like Yewa, Ogun State, Oke Ogun in Oyo State, etc are forced to be relocating into Benin Republic and other West African countries.

“Urgent actions must be taken to guarantee the security of these people and to put a stop to what is causing them agonies.

“Afenifere also noted with concern the illegal mining activities going on in various parts of our land, especially by non-indigenes. In many cases, the manner of this activity is not only jeopardising the economic and agricultural activities of our people in these areas, the security of the people is being seriously threatened.

“Afenifere also took particular note of the incessant security breaches in our border towns in Kogi, Kwara, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo. We hereby strongly call for the protection of the people in these areas.

“It is a known fact that Afenifere strongly stands by the Southern Governors in their resolution on anti-grazing laws.

“We commend the steps taken by governors of the South West on the establishment of security networks like Amotekun. We urge them to continue to forge ahead.

“In view of the fact that Nigeria nation is fast moving into the precipice, there is the need by the federal government to urgently put a halt to various acts of terrorism, kidnapping, herders/farmers clashes and the like. This, government can do, by immediately allowing states to have their own police. In fact, security apparatus should be democratised down to the local level.

“Afenifere again reiterated its position that restructuring remains the panacea to solve the multi various problems bedevilling the country now. And we insist that this restructuring should be done before the next elections in the country.”