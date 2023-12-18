Why we unveiled Green December offer — Glo 

Telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, has stated that its determination to ensure that Glo customers have unfettered access to their desired hand-held devices at highly competitive prices underscored its decision to unveil the Green December offer.

It offered the explanation on the Green December offer in a statement it issued on Monday in Lagos.

The company said payments for the devices can also be staggered according to the terms and conditions of the offer.

In the Green December offer, customers will enjoy bumper discounts on handsets and also airtime and data purchased from Gloworld outlets across the country.

The company, which explained that discounts are available on major Samsung devices, stated that customers can now buy Samsung S23 FE 128+8 at N599,000 instead of N636,000.

Other discounted prices include Samsung S23 FE 256+, which has moved from N692,000 to N649,000; Samsung A24 128+4 from N266,200 to N225,000; Samsung A24 128+6 from N283,300 to N250,000; and Samsung A04e 32+3 from N95,000 to N90,000.

In addition , Samsung A04e 64+3 can now be purchased at N100,000 instead of N105,00, while Samsung A34 126+6 is now N350,000 instead of N388,000; Samsung A54 128+8 moved to N450,000 from N493,000, while Samsung A54 256+8 is now N480,000 from N529,000.

Glo customers will enjoy all these benefits, including 18GB data bonus for six months on every device purchased, only when they buy from Gloworld outlets.