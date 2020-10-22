The management of Loatsad Promomedia Limited, which operates the billboard at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State, has offered the reason for turning off the billboard, shortly before soldiers opened fire on #EndSARS protesters.

The company, owned by Seyi Tinubu, one of the sons of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, offered the explanation in a statement on Wednesday on its Instagram page.

The company said: “When the ‘EndSars and ‘say no to police brutality’ protests started from day one, we wholly supported the movement and used all our platforms to promote the messages (I believe the promoters can verify this information) as we believed in the cause.

“On Tuesday, when the curfew was announced we heeded the governor’s warnings and didn’t want our staff in any danger, hence by 3pm our staff had been ordered to leave the site and the board was switched off based on the governor’s curfew request.

“We had no idea what was going to happen and we feel the same anguish, pain and shock at the events that unfolded and our hearts and prayers go out to the victims and families of this ungodly act.”