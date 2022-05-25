Subscribe
Why we stormed home of ex-Governor Okorocha, by EFCC

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday May 24, 2022, arrived at the Maitama, Abuja home of a former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, to effect his arrest.

The move followed the refusal of the former governor to honour invitations after jumping the administrative bail earlier granted him by the Commission.

EFCC had on January 24, 2022 filed a 17-count criminal charge bordering on diversion of public funds and properties to the tune of N2.9billion against Okorocha.

The case was assigned to Honourable Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja but attempts to arraign Senator Okorocha were twice stalled owing to the absence of the ex-governor who evaded service of processes.

At the last adjourned date, March 28th, 2022, Justice Ekwo before adjourning until May 30th, 2022, had warned that it was “the last adjournment I shall grant in this matter”.

In the circumstances, the Commission is left with no option than to effect the arrest of Senator Okorocha and bring him to trial.

Being a statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

