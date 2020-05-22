The Federal Government has explained the rationale for stopping the proposed home treatment for Coronavirus Disease patients in the country.

The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, offered the explanation on Thursday during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

The idea was mooted after States initially ran out of bed spaces for the isolation and treatment of infected persons.

Ihekweazu, however, said the idea was thrown away because of the conditions and contexts in which Nigerians live.

He said: “We have struggled with these decisions in Nigeria because we are struggling with the realities of where we live and the contexts that we live in.

“We want to prevent transmission.

“Therefore, we want to institutionalise the treatment of everyone.

“We recognise that the circumstances that many Nigerians live in make home isolation difficult and, sometimes, an impossible option for many people who live in very tight accommodation in family groups and communities.”