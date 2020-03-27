Why we stopped power supply to Esa Oke — IBEDC

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company has explained the reason for the disruption of power supply to Esa Oke area of Osun State.

The reaction by the Management of the IBEDC followed the appeal made by the Member representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, Rep. Busayo Oluwole Oke, to the power Distribution Company to restore power to the community after six months blackout.

Reacting to the appeal by Oke in a statement made available to The Eagle Online, signed by the Head of Branding and Corporate Communication, Angela Olanrewaju, on Friday, the Management of IBEDC said it was aware of the situation but need assurances from the community for the protection of its facilities going forward.

The DisCo said the reason for the disruption of supply was due to a faulty transformer.

It, however, said the transformer was not replaced because of “incessant cases of vandalism in the community”.

The statement explained that two years ago, transformers vandalised by the community were replaced by the IBEDC, but it had to stop when it became the norm.

It said: “It is important that communities watch over electrical installations in the their domain.

“It is counter productive to keep replacing vandalised installations when other customers are in dire need.

“However, efforts are on to ensure that light is restored to Esa Oke.

“Our Regional teams on various occasions had met with the King and leaders of the town to find a lasting solution to the issue of vandalism, and mediations are still ongoing.

“The allegation of a quotation given by a member of staff on this matter is untrue as it is not our practice to do so.

“We however appeal to our customers to exercise patience.”