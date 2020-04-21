The Kano State Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Kabiru Getso, says the state government sealed the Tiamin Rice Mill in Kano due to its closeness to Kwanar Dawakin Kudu COVID-19 Isolation Centre.

Getso made the clarification following claims by the company that it did nothing wrong to warrant the closure and threatened to take legal action on the matter.

The Commissioner told the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Kano that the government had earlier issued warnings to the company over uncontrolled pollution in its area of operation.

He said the warnings followed complaints from communities around the company.

Getso said: “Despite the two warnings, the company did not take any measure in curtailing the problem.

“And now with the Dawaki Hospital converted to an isolation centre for the COVID-19, government has to seal the company.”

The commissioner dismissed insinuations that the company was sealed for political reasons.

Getso said: “As a health practitioner and the immediate past Commissioner for Health, I know the implication of air pollution to respiratory problems and to Coronavirus Disease in particular.”

NAN reports that the rice mill was sealed on Sunday by the Ministry of the Environment.

Aliyu Ibrahim, the company’s Deputy Managing Director, had in a statement on Sunday questioned the rationale behind the closure of the rice mill out of the 30 existing in the state.

Ibrahim also claimed that the company had halted its production for one week to put in robust internal measures against the spread of COVID-19.

“Since halting production on Wednesday, April 15, our workers have been on break and our engines and boilers were switched off,” he said.

Ibrahim said the company would follow legal avenues to seek redress.