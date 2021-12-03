Why we sealed office of Shekarau’s Lawyer — Kano Government

The Kano State Government has revealed why the building housing the chamber of a lawyer of a former Governor of the state, Ibrahim Shekarau, Nuraini Jimoh, was sealed.

The Kano State Bureau for Land Management offered the explanation for the action in a statement it issued on Thursday.

The sealing of the building was effected 24 hours after Shekarau’s All Progressives Congress faction defeated that of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in court.

But the Bureau for Land Management said the target of the action was the owner of the building and not the lawyer.

Murtala Shehu Umar, spokesperson of the Bureau, said: “The state government sealed property belonging to Isiyaka Rabi’u & Sons at C14/C16 Murtala Muhammad way through its committee on Land Use Charges.

“The committee issued a demand notice to the owner of the said property on the 14th September, 2021 and also served him with warning notice after a month reminding him to come and pay the outstanding ground rent that he did not pay from 2016 to 2021.

“We sealed about 30 properties yesterday 1/12/2021 in different parts of the state such as properties at Zoo road, Zaria road and Ibrahim Taiwo road.

“Also seven properties were sealed at Murtala Muhammad way who were served with demand and warning notice and are yet to respond. Therefore, the committee will continue to seal any property that his owner refuses to comply with the Land use act.

“As Land custodian our record shows that property in plot C14/C16 belongs to Isiyaka Rabi’u & Sons not Barrister Nuraini Jimo. Our concern is the owner of the property not who is renting the property.”