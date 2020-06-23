The National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja was on Tuesday sealed by the police to forestall breakdown of law and order following the leadership crisis rocking the party.

The spokesman of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Manzah said the step was taken to forestall possible breakdown of law and order.

NAN Correspondent gathered that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had ordered the police command in the FCT to seal off the party secretariat.

Before the secretariat was shut, some police officers were seen directing workers and newsmen out of the at the party secretariat, while the APC acting National Secretary, Malam Waziri Bulama, drove into the premises.

Bulama was sighted speaking with the leader of the police team, before he later drove out of the party secretariat.

However, some party chieftains later gathered outside the secretariat, discussing the development, while food vendors went on with their activities and businesses.

However, the police said its presence at the secretariat was not to stop activities there.

Police in a statement on its Twitter handle said the deployment was a proactive move by the Force to maintain peace and ensure there was no breakdown of law and order.

It tweeted: “Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force have been deployed to the National Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress, located at Blantyre Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja.

“The deployment is a proactive move by the Force to maintain peace and ensure there is no breakdown of law and order at the Secretariat.

“The presence of police personnel at the Secretariat is not to seal-up the Complex as has been reported in some quarters but rather to prevent any untoward situation within and around the APC National Secretariat.

“Members of the APC as well as staff of the Secretariat are therefore at liberty to conduct their legitimate businesses, in and around the Secretariat as always.”