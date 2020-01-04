The Adamawa State Government says the change of leadership in the Specialist Hospital, Yola is not politically motivated but in the best interest of the public.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Abdullahi Isa, explained the recent replacement of Dr. Saidu Bala with Dr. Dauda Wadinga as Medical Director of the hospital in a statement on Friday in Yola.

Isa said: “The attention of the Ministry of Health has been drawn to some misguided statements and utterances making round on the government’s decision to change the leadership of the state specialist hospital, Yola.

“The ministry wants to make it categorically clear that the decision is in the best interest of the citizens and not guided by sentiment nor politically motivated.

“The decision is part of the process of revitalising the specialist hospital to serve the public better in line with the best practice as obtained all over the world and also to regain its lost glory.”

Isa assured of the commitment of Governor Umaru Fintiri’s Administration to provide Adamawa State citizens with quality and affordable healthcare services.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Fintiri replaced Bala with Wadinga last month.

Wadinga was before his appointment a Consultant General Surgeon and Head of General Surgery Department with the Federal Medical Centre, Yola.