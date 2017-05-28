Why we sacked Kaduna district, village heads – Commissioner

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Alhaji Jafaru Sani, said on Monday that there was no vendetta in the removal of 4, 766 districts village heads by the state government.

Sani told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna that the decision to dissolve the districts and revert back to the 2001 arrangement was to save local councils from total collapse.

The commissioner appealed to the people of the state to shun unwarranted sentiments, baseless speculations and peddling outright lies on the matter.

Sani insisted that the government would not go back on the decision, stressing that it was done after consultation with the state council of chiefs.

He said that the dissolution of the districts was to allow local councils save funds to discharge their responsibilities.

Sani disclosed that the state government had inherited local councils that were practically insolvent; as such it was necessary to shed off excess baggage.

He said: “There is a mismatch between their revenues and their expenses that some local government are unable to pay their bills especially salaries.

“That is why for two years many local government council were unable to pay their district and village heads.

“But due to Governor Nasir El-Rufia kind intervention, at least 85 percent of those district and village heads have now being paid two years’ salary in block.”

He said that with the restructuring the state now has 77 district heads and 1, 429 village heads.

NAN reports that 63 districts were dissolved in Zazzau Emirate Council, 19 in Kaura, 36 in Jema’a, 13 in Birnin Gwari, and 19 in Kachia LGA.

Other districts removed from the system are: 14 in Kajuru, 40 in Zangon Kataf, 14 in Sanga, 30 in Lere, 11 in Chikun, 19 in Kaura, 12 in Jaba and 19 in Kagarko.

