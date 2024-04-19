Why we sacked coach Paul Offor – Sporting Lagos FC Chair

Godwin Enakhena, the Chairman, Sporting Lagos FC, said the club sacked erstwhile coach Paul Offor after the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League Match Day 30.

The Club Chairman made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Thursday.

According to Enakhena, Sporting Lagos FC management decided to hire a new coach after reviewing the club’s performance so far in the league.

NAN reports that news filtered in about Offor’s sack on Wednesday when the club put up a press statement over his status with the club.

Also Read:

The Tech Boys have been putting up a not-too-impressive performances so far in the league.

The team had in their South West derby played at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena struggled to beat Sunshine Stars 1-0.

Also, having the premonition of his sack, Offor did not turn up for the post-match briefing while his assistant Micah Bello gave the brief in his stead.

Enakhena told NAN that the club’s management needed to put things in order.

He said: “The decision to let Offor go was made at the end of the match against Sunshine Stars FC.

“Things were going on well before.

“We held a meeting and decided to let him go and replace him with former Kwara United, Katsina United and Niger Tornadoes Ibrahim Biffo to lead the team.”

Meanwhile, Sporting Lagos FC in a statement in Lagos also thanked their former coach for ensuring their qualification to the elite league during his time as the club’s chief tactician.

It said: “On behalf of everyone at Sporting Lagos, the Club would like to express its gratitude to Coach Paul for his efforts and achievements during his time with the club.

“Coach Paul will forever have a place in Sporting Lagos history after leading us to our first-ever NPFL promotion and winning our first-ever piece of silverware – the Naija Super 8 Competition.

“The club and fans alike will miss the energy and polish he brought to the touchline.

“Thank you coach Paul.

“After reviewing our performance so far this season, the club believes it is the right time to make a change.

“Coach Paul will leave with his assistant coaches, Coach Micah Bello and Coach Edward Green. We are grateful for their time at Sporting Lagos.

“The team will focus on remaining in the top flight with the final eight matches of our inaugural season.”

NAN reports that Biffo will now oversee the affairs of the club until the end of the season.