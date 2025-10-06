Why we roll out ‘Operation Go Cashless’ at airports — FG

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has offered reasons behind its decision to adopt a cashless system across Nigerian airports.

The move, according to the Authority, is aimed at tackling inefficiency, revenue leakages, and operational delays caused by cash-based transactions.

Speaking at the official launch of the FAAN Airport Contactless Card in Abuja, the Director of Commercial and Business Development, Ms. Adebola Agunbiade, said the move marks a major step toward transforming Nigeria’s airports into globally competitive, technology-driven hubs.

“For years, our airport revenue points, from access gates to car parks and lounges, have relied heavily on cash. This outdated system has slowed operations and created vulnerabilities in revenue collection,” Agunbiade said.

She added: “We decided to go cashless to improve efficiency, strengthen transparency, and enhance passenger convenience.”

She described the newly introduced FAAN Airport Contactless Card as “the physical embodiment of our ‘Go Cashless’ vision.”

The prepaid, contactless card allows travellers to make seamless payments across airport facilities without using cash.

According to her, the card offers multiple benefits, including faster transactions, improved security for passengers, and real-time SMS notifications for every payment.

For FAAN and the nation, she added, the system ensures optimised revenue collection and greater financial accountability.

Agunbiade disclosed that the rollout will begin with access gates and lounges before expanding to all FAAN-managed airports nationwide.

The project, she said, is being implemented in partnership with Paystack, one of Nigeria’s leading fintech companies, to ensure reliability and data security.

While unveiling the card, she appealed to the media to play a key role in sensitising the public about the benefits of the cashless transition.

“Technology alone cannot drive change. We need public acceptance, and that’s where you, our media partners, come in.

“This card is more than a payment tool; it represents progress, transparency, and national pride,” she said.