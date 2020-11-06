The Nigeria Immigration Service says it has the powers to restrict movement as a border management agency if there is need for that.

The Officer-in-Charge of Press and Public Relations Unit of the service, Sunday James, stated this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

According to James, rumours are making the rounds about the restriction of movements in some part of the country, especially at the border posts, adding that this has nothing to do with the #EndSARS protest.

He said: “As an enforcement agency in charge of border management, if there is an order restricting anybody from entry into the country, we enforce it without any prejudice.

“This doesn’t have anything to do with EndSARS protest or an individual, it is a routine assignment.”

James also appealed to Nigerians to maintain law and order at all times.

This is coming after some Nigerians on social media accused the government of intimidation.

Recall that The Eagle Online earlier reported that one Modupe Odele, a legal practitioner and member of the Feminist Coalition, who helped coordinate the #EndSARS protest, narrated how she was prevented from travelling out of the country for her birthday and her passport was seized.

Odele shared a tweet querying the Nigeria Immigration Service over claims of seizure of her passport, having nothing to do with the part she played in the demonstration against police brutality.

She tweeted: “What is so ironic is that as a kid, I grew up hearing stories like this of folks having passports seized with no reasons.

“They sounded like far away tales that could never happen to me you know.

“But look at where we are now. A few hours before I turned 31, it happened to me. Wild

“Stop tweeting about it.

“Why?

“So the world doesn’t see this ridiculous thing that is happening?

“Common guys you can do better than this. What is this razz campaign in my mentions?

“So shameful tbh.

“Instead of rallying muppets to carry on a discrediting campaign, respectfully ask your people to release my passport.

“Why dis?

“So unnecessary.

“Let’s center the main issue.

“My passport was taken with no reason given.

“This is an ongoing constitutional breach.

“Section 38 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) DSS v. Agbakoba (1999) 3 NWLR (PT. 595)

“Okay who gave the order/directive and when can I please have my passport back?

“There’s no list but there’s an order. But also it was routine.”