Why we released 313 terrorism suspects to Borno – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters has said the release of 313 terrorism suspects to the Borno State Government was on the orders of the Federal High Court sitting in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, on Thursday in Abuja made the clarification.

Buba said the suspects were detained on suspicion, but no evidence was found against them at the conclusion of investigation.

According to him, the cases were prosecuted by the Federal Ministry of Justice, wherein the court ordered for their release.

“Accordingly they were handed over to the Borno State Government for further action,” he said.

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Hadin Kai have recorded massive successes against Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, killing scores and arresting their collaborators during the week.

Buba said that terrorists’ commanders and combatants also surrendered to troops in Jere, Chibok, Monguno, Gwoza and Bama Local Government Areas of Borno State and in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

According to him, the air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted multiple air interdiction on terrorists in Arina Woje and Tumbum Shitu near Lake Chad on March 22 and March 24 respectively.

He said: “The locations were observed to be active with terrorists’ activities and logistics.

“Consequently, the location was acquired and attacked with rockets and bombs and Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralised and their logistics destroyed.

“Overall, troops neutralised 52 terrorists, arrested 137 and rescued 78 kidnapped hostages in the Northeast during the week under review.

“Troops recovered three M56 rifles, 40 AK47 rifles, three PKT guns, 13 fabricated rifles, two hand grenades, one locally made explosive, 889 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo and 310 rounds of 7.62mm NATO.

“Others are 60 rounds of 7.62 x 25mm ammo, 99 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, six AK47 rifles magazines, two M56 rifle magazines, two magazine carriers, one motorcycle, six mobile phones, one HH radio, three bicycles and the sum of N340,500.00 amongst others.”