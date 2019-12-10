Two robbery suspects, Yusuf Maikoma and Isah Batime, have told operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Niger State Police Command why they usually rape women during operations.

Maikoma told our correspondent that he and his accomplice usually dispossessed people of their valuables, adding: “If we don’t get any valuables from them, we rape their women as compensation.

“We rape their women if our victims couldn’t give us money or valuables.

“But our move on the fateful day we were arrested was dashed by the team of policemen that arrested us.”

According to the Niger State Police Command, the two suspects were part of those terrorising residents of Dynabado Village in Munya Local Government Area of the state.

Maikoma and Batime, both from Fulani Camp Injita Village Munya, were arrested by a team of policemen attached to Munya Police Division after a tip-off from a member of the public.

The suspects are reportedly known for their nefarious activities in the area.

It was further gathered that the suspects invaded the house of Tachi Abuja, inflicted injury on his left hand and made away with his valuables.

Findings also have it that the suspects invaded the house of Bulus Barde of Kingbado Village Munya on November 16, 2019, robbed him of N160,000 and raped two women in his house.

It was reliably gathered that the suspects had been dispossessing residents of the area of their valuables at gunpoint for some time.

The Niger State Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Uthman Umar, confirmed the arrest, disclosing that the suspects had admitted to robbery and rape.

Umar said: “The police recovered a Fulani stick, two cutlasses and a torch from the suspects.

“The matter would be charged to court after investigation.”