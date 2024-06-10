Why we postponed Enugu constituency rerun poll – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission has offered reason for the postponement of the rescheduled rerun election for Enugu South 1 State Constituency.

State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Chukwuemeka Chukwu, revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The INEC boss, who spoke in Enugu on Sunday, said the postponed election was cancelled earlier last week due to security consideration.

Chukwu disclosed that the rerun election, which was fixed after stakeholders’ engagements to hold on June 8, would hold on a further date to be communicated by the commission.

He said: “Last week, the scheduled rerun election was postponed and duly communicated to all stakeholders with a clear reason for the postponement.

“But I am surprised some misguided people are taking up all sorts of unfounded falsehood and rumours against the commission that it seems the election had been held in secret even as I am speaking to you.”

NAN reports that Bright Ngene, the Labour Party candidate for the State House of Assembly, was declared winner of the March 18, 2023 election and was sworn in, but the election was nullified by the tribunal for being inconclusive.

This is the third attempt by the INEC to hold the election.

As early as 7am on Saturday, voters had converged in the affected polling units, but no official of the INEC was seen at the venue.

Ngene, who was at the polling centre, expressed dismay over the development.

He told journalists that there was no information available to him and his party that the election would not hold.

On his part, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Sam Ngene, said the postponement was duly communicated to his party.