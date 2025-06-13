Why we named Abuja International Conference Centre after Tinubu – FCTA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has defended its decision of renaming Abuja’s newly rehabilitated International Conference Centre after President Bola Tinubu, calling it a tribute to visionary leadership that delivers results.

This comes in response to reported criticisms by a television presenter on the decision of the FCTA to rename the newly renovated multibillion naira AICC after President Tinubu.

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, who spoke during the commissioning of the newly constructed 15-kilometre Left-Hand Service Carriageway of Outer Southern Expressway OSEX Stage II from Ring Road 1 Junction to Wasa Junction, said the decision was not out of sentiment or politics, but as a recognition of the President’s decisive intervention in revamping the once-deplorable facility.

“It is important to understand why we named it the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre. This building was constructed in 1991 under a military government. Since then, it had been abandoned, with nothing to show for decades,” Wike explained.

He also said the administration did not inflate the cost of the renovation.

Built in 1991 at the cost of N240 million, the conference centre was rehabilitated with N39 billion.

Wike, who attributed the increase to inflation, also explained that the 15-kilometre Left-Hand Service Carriageway of Outer Southern Expressway OSEX Stage II was awarded in 2017 at the cost of N6 billion but that in 2021, the cost was increased to N21 billion after variation.

