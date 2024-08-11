Why we killed our boss — PA to popular Ondo State caterer

The Personal Assistant to popular Ondo State caterer, Debbie Olakunbi Adene, has reportedly confessed why he and his boss’s driver killed the entrepreneur a few days after her birthday.

Vanguard News is reporting that police sources revealed that the PA and driver jointly murdered the 54-year-old woman.

It said this was because they wanted to take the money that was sprayed on her during her birthday celebrations.

Vanguard said the PA, name withheld, was arrested by police detectives after the victim was gruesomely killed in her house located at Oda Road, Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Adene’s body was discovered on her bed by her neighbours who informed the caretaker of the house.

The mother of two was said to have entertained visitors at her residence and served assorted wine and drinks before posting many of her pictures on social media.

After her husband, Dele Adene, expressed concern over the delay in the arrest of the killer, a police source said the deceased’s PA confessed to killing her.

Adene, in an interview, had said: “I was told that my wife’s corpse was found on her bed in a pool of blood, showing she was hacked to death.

“I cannot believe that no arrests have been made till the moment of talking to you.

“I feel the suspects should have been arrested.

“Her phone should be tracked.

“I don’t know how dwellers in the building did not know such a thing happened in a house with four flats.”

However, a police detective, who spoke to Sunday Vanguard, said the PA was also providing the police with useful information about the circumstances surrounding the killing.

It was also gathered that the late caterer’s driver, who is on the run, provided the weapon used to hack her to death.

Efforts to contact the Ondo State Police command image maker, Funmi Odunlami, by Vanguard News proved abortive as she failed to pick her calls.

However, a police officer confirmed that one suspect has been arrested over the murder.

