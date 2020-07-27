Two brothers, Akinola Akeem and Mayowa Akeem, and their native doctor, Odunta Moses, aka Koba, have been arrested for robbery and murdering 72-year-old Christiana Olutokunbo at Ijebu Mushin area of Ogun State.

The old woman was killed after the gang stormed her residence, where she lived with her husband, Pa Olutokunbo, in Ikala Village of Ijebu Mushin, Ogun State and robbed them of N550,000 and three mobile phones.

According to the brothers, their native doctor later swindled them of the money.

The suspects were arrested by Operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team, headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

A police investigation was launched after one of Pa Olutokunbo’s sons, based in the United Kingdom, petitioned the IGP, Mohammed Adamu, requesting that the robbery in his parent’s home and subsequent murder of his mother be thoroughly investigated.

The IGP ordered the IRT Unit to investigate the matter.

The Ogun State Annex of the IRT was deployed to investigate.

A few days into the investigation, operatives tracked one of the stolen phones to a user.

During interrogation, the person confessed to have received the phone from 29-year-old Akinola, later discovered to be one of those that robbed the Olutokunbos’ home on that fateful day.

Akinola was arrested and during interrogation confessed to have participated in a series of robbery operations within Ijebu Mushin area of Ogun State, including the killing of Christiana.

He aided IRT Operatives in arresting his younger brother, Mayowa, and Moses, who was alleged to be the medicine man that prepares charms for the gang for successful operations.

A police source said: “Moses usually consults his oracle and fortifies members of his gang with charms before they embark on any operation.

“The incident occurred on March 15, 2020 and we learned members of the gang invaded the residence of Pa Olutokunbo and during the operation, stole N550,000 and three mobile phones.

“While the operation was going on, Christiana screamed for help and she was strangled.

“They also attempted to kill Pa Olutokunbo, but the old man pretended to have died out of shock.

“The case was reported at Itamogiri Police Station, while Christiana’s corpse was moved to the Mortuary.

“On March, 20, Femi Olutukunbo, a resident of United Kingdom, sent a petition to the IGP.

“The Ogun State annex was asked to investigate.

“They arrested the users of the stolen phones.

“After Akinola was arrested, he cooperated with the police, leading to the arrest of Mayowa and Moses.

“Moses used to prepare charms and fortify members of the gang before any operation by consulting his oracle called Osunyi.

“All proceeds of the robberies are usually brought before Moses before they are shared.”

Akinola, a cyclist by profession, said: “I’ve gone on three robbery operations.

“I killed a woman in my last operation.

“My brother and I formed the gang because we were frustrated.

“Robbers in the past stole two of my motorcycles and I became frustrated.

“The first place I robbed, I got N5,000.

“The second house I robbed, I got N9,000.

“The third operation was at Ikala, where we killed the old woman.

“Before I went for that robbery, I went to Koba, a powerful native doctor in my community, to prepare charms for us.

“We got information about Pa Olutokunbo because he talks carelessly.

“He was in a bar and talked about the money he had in his house.

“My brother overheard him talking about the money.

“We went and consulted Koba to prepare a charm for us so that we would succeed in the operation.

“We asked Koba to check if the man truly had money in his house and he said yes.

“We then asked him to give us charms that would enable us appear inside the man’s house.”

After the preparation, the brothers were instructed to wear the charms around their necks.

But when they got there, the charm didn’t work because they couldn’t enter the house.

The brothers immediately called Moses, who told them to be patient.

“He further told them that someone would come to the house.

Akinola further said: “We did as instructed and when we saw someone coming out, we followed him into the house.

“We met four persons inside the house, including the old woman.

“The old woman saw us and started shouting.

“I took the woman into a room, where she died while I was pulling her.

“Mayowa asked the old man for the money and he provided N15,000.

“We called Koba again, and told him there was no money in the house.

“Koba told us to keep searching, that he was very sure there was money in the house.

“He insisted the oracle couldn’t lie to him.

“My brother held the old man and tried to kill him, but he begged for his life.

“He then went into his room and brought out a bag containing money.

“We saw charms on the money and called Koba, who instructed us not to touch the money.

“He said we should bring it to him.”

Earlier Moses had promised the brothers to prepare rituals for them, which would make them to become rich.

He asked them to get N100,000 for the money making charm.

Akinola said: “But since we were so poor, we couldn’t get the money.

“We decided to give him the N100,000 out of the robbery.

“He prepared a soap and asked us to bath with it.

“We did, but we didn’t get rich.

“Koba fooled us.

“My brother and I were looking for a way to get back our money before we were arrested.”

Moses on the other hand said his charms were potent and worked very well.

He, however blamed the brothers for not using the charms according to instructions.

He said: “They came complaining they were poor and wanted to be rich.

“I asked them to get N100,000 to prepare charms for them.

“They said they didn’t have money then.

“They later returned, saying they overheard an old man talking about the money stashed in his house.

“They said they wanted to rob him.

“I consulted my oracle and it informed me that there was money in the house, but the money was ritual money.

“I gave them charms which would enable them to get into the house and get the money.

“They got the money and brought it to me.

“They gave me N100,000 from it to prepare charms for them, which I did, but I don’t know why it didn’t work for them.

“My charms are portent.”