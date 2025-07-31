Why we join nationwide warning strike – Osun nurses

The Osun State chapter of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) says it joined the seven-day nationwide warning strike to demand better remuneration like other clinical practitioners.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Osogbo, the state Chairman of NANNM, Mr Oladele Olaniran, said that members of the association were clamouring for nine items, which include better welfare and remuneration.

Olaniran stated that the association was also demanding the gazette of the scheme of service, which had not been implemented since 2016, among other things.

According to him, nurses are the least paid among all the clinical practitioners despite having members with the best certificates.

“We have Master’s degree holders, doctors, and professors among us, but what we get in return is nothing to show for.

“We are the least paid because we are not valued like others.

“Until our demands are met with concrete steps and not with empty promises, we might continue with the strike as directed by our national headquarters,” he said.

NAN reports that nurses at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital (UTH) and the general hospital in Asubiaro were not on duty.

Doctors, however, were seen performing skeletal services.

