Why we increased price of petrol — President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has offered reasons why the government increased the price of petrol.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said Tinubu spoke in China at a meeting with Nigerians.

The meeting with the Nigerians who are resident in China was held on Friday in Beijing to round off the President’s official engagements in China.

Addressing members of Nigerians in Diaspora Organization in China (NIDO China) and the Nigerian community at the China World Hotel, the President said the increase in cost of petrol was to ensure the deployment of more resources to develop infrastructure that can be compared to what is obtainable in China.

He said: “Nigeria is going through reforms, and we are taking very bold and unprecedented decisions.

“For example, you might have been hearing from home in the last few days about fuel prices.

“But, can we help it?

“Can we develop good roads like you have here?

“You see electricity being constant in quantity and quality.

“You see water supply, constant and running, and you see their good schools.

“And we say we want to hand over a banner without stain to our children?

“What is the critical part to get us there if we cannot take hard decisions to pave the way for a country that is blessed and so talented?

“So many of you are so talented, speaking very fluent Mandarin.

“It is what you contribute and tell them at home that will reflect in the attitude of our people.

“The more you want everything free, it will become more expensive and long-delayed to achieve meaningful development.”

To the applause of the audience, President Tinubu stated that one key takeaway from his visit to China is the commitment to replicate China’s infrastructure back home.

He added: “We want our children to be in good schools, not tattered huts and dilapidated buildings.

“We must make our teaching innovative and allow businesses of all kinds and sizes to flourish.

Also Read:

“One economic action leads to another, and it is in your hand to build our nation.

“Mine is to provide leadership, and I am committed to doing just that.”

The President noted that while it is not always easy for a leader to have a national consensus on issues, he is ready to take the hard decisions to move the nation forward.

“We are focused, and I have a very good team,” President Tinubu added.

Post Views: 0