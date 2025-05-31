Why we imposed N700,000 levy on traders — NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Friday said the agency will not bow to any pressure in its bid to rid the country of banned, counterfeit, unregistered and harmful drugs, just as it offered reasons for the imposition of N700,000 levy on traders.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made this known at a news conference in Lagos over the payment of N700,000 by traders.

Adeyeye said NAFDAC recent enforcement operation in Idumota (Lagos State), Aba (Abia State) and Onitsha (Anambra State) open drug market where harmful and banned drugs worth over N1 trillion were evacuated was a measure taken by the agency to safeguard the health of the nation.

She said the charges imposed on the traders are investigative charges, which were reduced from N5 million to N200,000 for sale of unregistered drugs, and N2 million to N500,000 for violation of storage after rigorous consultation.

The D-G said over 2,500 traders with 3,500 shops have resumed their normal activity in Ogbogwu market in Onitsha after paying the investigative charges and evacuation of drugs that contravene NAFDAC regulations were removed from the shops.

She said that NAFDAC’s decision to seal shops and imposed investigative charges followed due process.

Adeyeye said: “The charges are Federal Government gazetted charges and payments.

“The agency will not cave in to pressure and there will not be unconstitutional opening of any shops that are yet to comply with NAFDAC directives.

“We will not close our eyes to these evil acts that have killed thousands of innocent children and women that died due to fake and substandard medicines.”

Adeyeye said those spreading propaganda against the agency are done traders who brought banned narcotics to the country and are not ready to abide by the rules of the land.

She urged Nigerians not to politicise the issue, adding that the agency will continue to take measures that would be in the best interest of the nation.

Adeyeye assured Nigerians that the agency will continue to work within the purview of its mandate to safeguard the nation’s health.

