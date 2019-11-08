The Department of State Services said it has received the court order directing the release of the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore was arrested for putting together the #RevolutionNow protest.

He was granted bail two weeks ago but had been unable to meet the conditions.

The initial bail bond of N100 million had to be reduced to N50 million when he could not meet the condition.

On Wednesday after meeting the conditions, his lawyer, Femi Falana, said the DSS did not release him.

But in a statement by its spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the DSS said it was set to release Sowore but no one had come for him.

The statement said: “The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to confirm that it has received the Court Order for the release of Omoyele Sowore.

“It is important that the public notes that since the receipt of the Order, no person has turned up at the DSS to take delivery of him.

“This becomes imperative for reasons of accountability.

“However, the Court has been properly briefed on this development and the steps being taken to ensure compliance with its Order.

“The Service, under the leadership of Yusuf Magaji Bichi (fwc), as the Director-General, is not a lawless organization and will never obstruct justice or disobey Court Orders.

“It, therefore, affirms that it will do all that is needful once the appropriate processes have been concluded.”

