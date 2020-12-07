The Academic Staff Union of Universities on has offered explanation on why it has not called off the strike it embarked upon since March 2020 even after reaching what seemed like an agreement with the Federal Government on its outstanding issues on November.

The President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, offered the reasons why the union was yet to direct lecturers to resume in an interview with The PUNCH.

Oyeyemi, who had told newsmen after the meeting with the Federal Government delegation led by the Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, said the members were still consulting and at the same time waiting for the government to fulfil its promise of releasing members’ withheld salaries.

He said: “We are still consulting; we have not finished consultation, by the end of this week we shall make our report public.

“There are promises government made with dates. Government promised to release salaries of our members.

“The withheld salaries have not been paid and we need to have information on that.

“Government should not expect us to resume without releasing our salaries.”

Oyeyemi told The PUNCH that once the timeline expired this week without the salaries being paid, the union would take a final decision.

He said he was not the sole person to determine when ASUU would suspend the strike.