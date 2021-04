RelatedPosts No Content Available

The three young Nigerian men who were seen in a viral video a few days ago having their baths in a cemetery with red clothes tied around their waist have revealed that it was just for a skit.

They disclosed the information in a 30 seconds video.

They stated that they are poor and what was displayed in the video was just acting.

They said: “It is acting.

“We don’t have money.

“Acting is make believe.

“This is the cemetery beside our house.”