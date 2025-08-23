Why we had mass exit of players — Enyimba FC

Enyimba International FC has explained why there has been a mass exit of players from the club.

The Sporting Director of Enyima FC, Ifeanyi Ekwueme, offered the explanation on Friday in Aba when he spoke with newsmen on the development.

Ekwueme said the mass exit of players from the club is a calculated move to build a formidable squad for the new season.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the club cleared out 20 players from the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season and has since embarked on recruiting new talents.

Ekwueme told newsmen that the management was dissatisfied with the club’s performance last season, and was determined to strengthen the team ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

He explained that the departure of 20 players was not due to any internal crisis but part of the management’s master plan to restore the club to its glory days.

He said: “The mass release was not because of a crisis as people and even the club supporters thought, but a rebuilding process to restore the club championship pedigree.

“This move is not about losing players but upgrading the squad and the focus is to bring in hungry, committed professionals who are ready to fight for the club badge.

“Enyimba, as Nigeria’s biggest club, is determined to maintain the highest standards with several signings already being lined up.

“We wish to assure the supporters of commitment to a more competitive team heading into the new season.”

