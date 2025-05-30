Why we established new university — Governor

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State said his administration established the University of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Ihugh, Vandeikya Local Government Area to meet the growing needs for higher education in the state.

Governor Alia stated this on Thursday in Makurdi when addressing Benue State people on the occasion of his second year anniversary in office.

According to him, the establishment of the new university is to produce specialised graduates to boost the state economy.

He stated that it became imperative to engage youths in agricultural activities to ensure food security, hence establishing the university would help the state achieve that objective.

The governor stated that education remained at the heart of his development agenda, adding that over 9,000 qualified teachers were recruited to boost the primary education sector.

He added: “For the first time in the history of Benue State, we have recruited over 9,000 qualified teachers through a transparent Computer-Based Testing (CBT) process.

“We approved a new N75,000 minimum wage for public school teachers and for all state civil servants, reflecting our respect for their essential role in public service.

“Infrastructural development in our schools includes the massive construction of new classrooms, libraries, sanitation facilities, and perimeter fences.

“Computer-based learning has been introduced in model schools like the UBEC Smart School in Makurdi, with many more to follow.”

Alia also said that his administration also constructed and renovated over 253 school structures, including modern storey buildings.

He said they have also supplied over 13,347 units of classroom furniture, including facilities for Early Childhood Care Development and Education (ECCDE).

The governor said in collaboration with the Federal Government, Benue State established a state-of-the-art fashion hub and ICT training centre in Makurdi.

He said the initiative was designed to harness the creativity of young people, promote entrepreneurship in the ICT and fashion and garment industry, and position Benue State as a new frontier for ICT and textile innovation and production in Nigeria.

He said ​security remained the top priority of his administration, adding that he inherited a fragile security situation in the state in 2023.

Alia added: “The establishment of Operation Anyam Nyôr, a security outfit backed by legislation, has empowered law enforcement agencies to tackle insecurity head-on.

“We have distributed Hilux vans, security vehicles and motorcycles to various mainstream security agencies and quasi-security outfits for effective combating of crime.

“Let me assure you that we are on the trail of the terrorists, armed herders and bandits terrorising some parts of our state, and very soon, we will decimate them and all other criminal syndicates in the state.”

